Motorists have been reporting severe delays throughout Aberystwyth following the closure of a A road in Llanbadarn Fawr.
The A4120 between Morrisons Roundabout and Llanbadarn Fawr has been closed between 8am and 6pm today (Tuesday) for a defective inspection chamber to be repaired.
The daily closure between 8am and 6pm will be in place until Friday, 12 December.
The issue is exacerbated by a separate road work on Llanbadarn Road (A44) where there are currently three-way traffic lights.
Rush hour traffic struggled this morning and the delays throughout the day prompted schools to send emails to parents asking them to leave earlier than normal due to traffic jams.
Traffic was reportedly backed up towards Comins Coch north of Aberystwyth as well as tailbacks on the easterly and southern approaches to the town.
The closure runs from Morrisons Roundabout near Parc Lodge to the first mini roundabout in Llanbadarn Fawr.
Local officers from Dyfed-Powys Police said on social media: “Llanbadarn Road | Penybont Road.
“Penybont Road is closed daily from 06:00 - 18:00hrs until the 12 December.
“Llanbadarn Road three way traffic lights is due to be finished tomorrow, 10 December.”
