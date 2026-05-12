Drivers are being urged to avoid a road in Gwynedd “to allow emergency services to carry out their work”.
North Wales Police issued the news about the road between Nanhoron and Botwnnog.
The post does not say if there has been a crash at the scene or not. The post reads: “Road Closure between Nanhoron and Botwnnog.
“The B4413 is curently closed up to the B4415 and junction for the surgery - Llys-Meddyd.
“Please avoid the area to allow emergency services to carry out their work.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.