Meanwhile the team at Glaslyn Ospreys are overjoyed to learn that Aran, ousted from his nest of 10 years by KC6/Teifi, is breeding on another local Friends of the Ospreys’ private nest with Blue 7C1 (Cumbria 2022). It is not known how many eggs they have but 7C1 is a daughter of Blue 9C (Glaslyn 2014) and therefore a granddaughter of the original Glaslyn pairing of Mrs G and 11(98).