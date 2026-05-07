Visitors to Gwynedd’s Glaslyn Osprey Centre can now enjoy unprecedented views of three breeding pairs of the magnificent birds of prey, thanks to an ongoing collaboration between two local conservation groups.
Over two decades of successful conservation efforts in the Glaslyn Valley by Glaslyn Ospreys and the Friends of the Ospreys group has made the centre at Pont Croesor near Porthmadog one of the key osprey viewing locations in the UK.
Following an uncertain start to the season on the famous Glaslyn nest, where ospreys have bred for over two decades, a new pairing, unringed Elen and KC6/Teifi (Dyfi 2020) are now sitting on three eggs.
On the Friends of the Ospreys’ Pont Croesor nest, Blue 014 (Poole Harbour Translocation 2018) and her partner Z2/Aeron (Dyfi 2017), now in their sixth year together, also have three eggs. Activities on both nests can be viewed in in person, at the centre, and more widely on YouTube thanks to live high-definition cameras.
A third pair of ospreys has also taken up residence on the new Friends of the Ospreys’ Ty’n Llwyn nest, which can be viewed from the John Parry Hide at Pont Croesor. The pair Blue KS6 (Dyfi 2018) and Blue 019 (Poole Harbour translocation 2019), have relocated from a Friends of the Ospreys’ nest in the Glaslyn Valley where they have been breeding since 2022.
Eggs on all three nests are expected to start hatching towards the end of the month.
Meanwhile the team at Glaslyn Ospreys are overjoyed to learn that Aran, ousted from his nest of 10 years by KC6/Teifi, is breeding on another local Friends of the Ospreys’ private nest with Blue 7C1 (Cumbria 2022). It is not known how many eggs they have but 7C1 is a daughter of Blue 9C (Glaslyn 2014) and therefore a granddaughter of the original Glaslyn pairing of Mrs G and 11(98).
Visitor Centre Manager Heather Corfield said: “After seeing Aran being ousted from the Glaslyn nest last year this is particularly wonderful news and the fact that the female also has a direct Glaslyn connection is very special indeed.”
In addition to the news about the Glaslyn Valley osprey families there have been several intruding ospreys seen so far this season.
“At least 11 individuals have been identified on top of the six known breeding birds in the Valle,.” Heather added.
“Two of the most notable birds to be seen are Blue 498 and Blue 499, who are brothers from Mrs G and Aran’s final brood together. We have also spotted Blue 7C4 a son of Blue KS1 (Glaslyn 2018), who nests in Yorkshire. Birds hatched at Glaslyn have gone on to influence the growth of the UK osprey population.
“Years of dedicated hard work by many volunteers has now made Glaslyn one of the key osprey viewing destinations in the UK with so much for visitors to see and enjoy at the centre which is open every day of the week between 10.30am and 4.30pm.”
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