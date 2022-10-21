Road reopens following landslide
Subscribe newsletter
A road has reopened two weeks after heavy rain caused a landslide there.
The A498 between Penygwryd and Beddgelert reopened today, but traffic lights are in place for the time being so that Gwynedd Council highways department can continue to monitor the situation and deal with any instances of surface water on the road.
Council officers and rock engineers have been working to rectify the situation with work being carried out on the slope. Considerable work has also been done to clear the debris from the road and to open a new drainage ditch at the bottom of the slope to deviate the flow of water away from the road.
Sand bags and warning signs have also been placed on the road to ensure the safety of road users.
A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said the authority is “grateful to motorists, cyclists and other road users for their patience as this work has gone on”.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |