The daughter of a man who was told he’d never walk again has completed Tywyn’s Race the Train event for her dad.
Rose Cook’s dad, Pete defied medical science in 2010 to complete the same event to win a medal he promised his youngest daughter. Now, 13 years later, Rose has completed the same event to win a medal for her dad.
A climbing accident 25 years ago left Arthog’s Pete Cook paralysed. A keen runner, he had twice completed Tywyn’s Race the Train, and had given his medals to his two daughters at the time, Amy and Bethany. But he was paralysed just months before the birth of third daughter, Rose.
Determined to get a third medal for her, Pete asked race organisers in 2010 if he could enter the race once again. He walked the course using crutches, callipers.
Last weekend, Rose completed the race in 2 hours 53 minutes.
Pete and Rose are pictured here, Pete presenting her with her with the medal he received in 2010, and Rose presenting Pete with this year’s medal.
Pete said: “It was a brilliant day! Rose was amazing and ran a fantastic race. The medal swap at the end was a very significant moment for us both and for the whole family; memories to treasure forever.”
Rose added: “I enjoyed so much. The race was tough but thankfully, I kept going and managed to complete what has been a long standing ambition. I had a great time presenting dad with his medal!
“Thank you to the race organisers and all the volunteers who made this happen. Race the Train is wonderful occasion for the whole town. Thank you too to everyone who donated to The SIA (Spinal Injuries Association) I was thrilled to be able to raise some money for such a worthy cause.”
Pete’s granddaughter, Torvi – daughter of his eldest daughter Amy and husband Mark – also took part in the Toddlers Trot.
“Perhaps she’ll be winning a medal in the main event in years to come?” said Pete.