At the last social gathering of Clwb Rotari Aberaeron Rotary Club a’r Cylch there was a very special award made to Ernie Gunner.
Ernie has been a Rotarian for 47 years having joined Streatham Rotary Club in London in 1976.
There followed eight years as a member of Knighton Rotary Club and finally he was a proud founder member of Clwb Rotari Aberaeron Rotary Club a’r Cylch, having been the club president in 2010/11.
Ernie was presented with a certificate, from Rotary Great Britain & Ireland, honouring and recognising 47 years as a Rotarian and in appreciation of his dedication to the objectives of Rotary and the commitment to the ideal of ‘Service Above Self’.
The certificate came with a personal letter from Rotary International president Gordan R McInally.
Ernie has been involved in working in all these communities and is very proud of the history of the Aberaeron club with it having been formed dual gender, being open, fair and led democratically by its members and with a high standard of behaviour in all the traditions of Rotary.
The Aberaeron club has always been in the forefront of breaking down the formalities and cost of being a Rotarian. Why not join them?
They meet face to face with no impersonal online meetings. This benefits and enhances mental and physical well-being through actual personal contact without the disconnect of the alternatives using online platforms like Teams or Skype, the club said.
The club meets on the first and third Thursday of the month at the Castle Hotel, Market Street, Aberaeron.
