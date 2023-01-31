Aberystwyth Rotary Club presented a cheque for over £1,000 to Water Aid during a visit from one of the charity's representatives last week.
Water Aid was the subject of a presentation by Andy Pickett to the club at the lunchtime meeting, held at the Marine Hotel.
A volunteer with Water Aid, Andy began by reminding us of the amount of water consumed in everyday domestic activity such as using the shower, bath and toilet; this could amount to around 150 litres per person per day.
Whilst clean water supply is taken for granted in our society, one in ten persons globally - some 72 million – are without clean water, and one in five do not have access to decent sanitation.
Factors such as climate change, natural disasters and conflicts, as well as poverty, contributed to the problem.
Water Aid works actively with communities and political leaders across a range of countries, especially in Asia and Africa, to bring about change through the provision of water and sanitation systems through sustainable developments, and also by promoting education on water technologies and good hygiene.
Training local people to build and maintain systems was an important aspect of its work.
Since 1981 the organisation had reached over 28 million people through the provision of clean water and adequate sanitation.
In providing facilities it was important to have regard to the needs of disabled people.
Rainwater ‘harvesting’ or conservation was particularly important, especially in countries such as Ethiopia which experience periods of extreme drought.
The total annual income of Water Aid was around £90 million, much of which was raised by donations, and Andy noted and appreciated the contribution of Aberystwyth Rotary Club over a number of years.
At the end of the presentation, Hywel Davies, club president, presented the proceeds from the club’s wishing well on the promenade over the past year to Andy.
