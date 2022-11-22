Rotary Club’s Cardigan Winter Fayre outing raises £130
Saturday 26th November 2022 4:00 pm
Cardigan Bay Rotary Club members at Cardigan Winter Fayre (@cardiganbayrotary on Instagram )
Members of Rotary in Cardigan Bay have raised more than £130 for local causes
Rotary members were at Cardigan Winter Fayre where they drummed up support for good causes such as providing free Christmas Day lunches and supplies for foodbanks.
Members of the Cardigan Bay branch would like to thank the people of Cardigan and visitors to the town for their generosity.
