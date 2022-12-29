Clwb Rotary Ardal Aberystwyth organised a fundraising Christmas concert on Friday, 16 December at St Michael's Church, Aberystwyth.
A good crowd attended this inaugural event organised by the new style Rotary Club with all proceeds going to The Well - a Christian-based community outreach project located in the heart of Aberystwyth.
Compere for the evening was Geraint Hughes.
The audience enjoyed beautiful musical performances by the Aberystwyth Silver Band; Côr Meibion y Mynydd, led by Caryl Jones; the world-renowned Ukranian soprano Khrystyna Makar, accompanied by Shaun Brown; and Côr Adran Aberystwyth, led by Helen Medi Williams.
Readings from the scripture were given by Rev Cai Rees and Gwenda Wallace.
Aberystwyth Rotary Young Musicians, Gruffydd Sion and Ioan Joshua Mabbutt, also performed during the evening and were both accompanied by Lona Jones.
Rotary president Kerry Ferguson proposed a vote of thanks and the blessing was given by Rev Rees.
Following the delightful concert, St Michael's Church kindly served refreshments which allowed time for people to socialise.
Clwb Rotary Ardal Aberystwyth would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the evening and who supported such a worthwhile charity.