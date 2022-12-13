MACHYNLLETH and Llanidloes residents are being asked to remain vigilant identifying people who may be sleeping rough this Christmas as the winter weather deepens.
Powys Council has said it will look to place them in temporary housing whenever possible as temperatures in the county plummet.
Deputy leader Cllr Matthew Dorrance said: “With the weather turning colder, we’re asking residents to be on the lookout for anyone who is rough sleeping.
“Whilst rough sleeping is the severest form of homelessness and must be avoided whenever possible, it is particularly important to pick up on when the weather is colder.
“Each time we know about a rough sleeper we will investigate and look to work with them to resolve their homelessness, including whenever possible, sourcing temporary accommodation.”