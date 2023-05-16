Members of the women’s branch of the Royal British Legion are bringing many community organisations together for a fundraising event in Llanidloes.
The fundraising event will be a coffee morning, as well as a tabletop sale with a variety of stalls selling a range of items, from cakes and homemade necklaces to model aeroplanes.
On top of this, the British Legion will be hosting a raffle.
The event will take place on 10 June at St Idloes Hall. With 11 stalls set to be there, the event’s organisers said the hall will be filled.
There is a £1 entrance fee for the event, as part of that you will be able to help yourself to tea, coffee and biscuits.
Vivien Williams, a member of the Llanidloes women’s branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “We hope lots of people will come and support us, it’s only a pound to get in.
“We’re a small branch, so we want to raise as much money as we can. We give donations to various British Legion funds as well as the Poppy Appeal. For our branch to continue, we also need to raise money to cover our costs.
“We’re only running the event from 10am to 12pm, so there’s a limited window of opportunity. We hope people will come to support us as well as all the other organisations and fundraisers that will be there.
“Please come to support the legion and the many organisations there.
