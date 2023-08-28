Borth Royal British Legion held its annual cliff-top memorial service at the war memorial overlooking the village last week.
Rev Nick Bee officiated, assisted by branch chairman Ray Quant MBE, branch president Mark Williams, standard bearers Yvette Ellis Clark and Gareth Jones, and Aberystwyth Air Cadets.
Branch members and guests were later entertained in the village hall by Sophie Rudge of Aberystwyth.
