RSPB is launching a new Wildlife Explorer Club (WEX) for young nature lovers at RSPB Ynys-hir nature reserve.
Are you a young nature lover aged between 8 and 12 years, then this is the club for you.
Meeting once a month at RSPB Ynys-hir where we will each month discover more about the nature and wildlife around us. Prepare to get muddy, have fun and make new friends.
The meetings are held on the first Sunday of the month and will include a wide variety of nature-based activities.
The first meet up is on Sunday 2 February at 10.30am .
Booking is essential and the club is for children aged 8-12 years old.