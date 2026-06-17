Puppy breeding investigations by local authorities in Wales rose by 46 per cent between 2024 and 2025, new figures captured by RSPCA Cymru have revealed.
In response, the RSPCA is urging the new Welsh Government to review the nation's dog breeding laws - and is reminding the public how to add pets to their families safely.
The animal welfare charity asked all 22 local authorities in Wales - under the Freedom of Information Act - how they deal with irresponsible dog breeding.
Local authorities are responsible for the licensing of dog breeding establishments, and ensuring that they uphold the conditions of their licences. Councils are also responsible for tackling illegal breeding and bringing perpetrators to justice.
The responses showed that there were 210 relevant investigations in 2025, compared to 144 in 2024 - demonstrating a shocking 46% increase. Last year, the three counties who undertook the highest number of investigations were Carmarthenshire (46), Ceredigion (39), and Cardiff (30).
However, prosecutions by local authorities have gone down as there were just seven in 2025 - compared to 19 in 2024.
Billie-Jade Thomas, Senior Public Affairs Manager for RSPCA Cymru, said: “Dog breeding clearly remains a big concern across Wales. “But while the number of investigations has increased significantly in 2025, it is encouraging to see local authorities working hard to investigate complaints made to them by members of the public.
“More investigations across Wales could suggest that the public are becoming more aware of best practices and are coming forward more often when they have concerns, but it could also demonstrate there are still significant issues with poor puppy breeding practices in Wales.
“Prosecutions are also significantly down which could suggest signs of improvement across Wales as a result of the proactive and advice-led approach that is being undertaken by many local authorities and also some of those cases from 2025 will be progressing this year. However, we always fear there are many underground sellers undertaking irresponsible breeding practices and providing poor care behind closed doors, therefore it is important that these efforts continue.”
The RSPCA urges anyone who has concerns about dog selling, or believes that someone is selling puppies without a licence, to contact their local trading standards team, who are responsible for the licensing of breeders. The RSPCA will assist when necessary if there is a welfare issue and also supports local authorities by rehoming animals rescued from illegal breeders.
Billie added: “While we’d always encourage people to adopt a rescue dog instead, we know some people want to take on a puppy. To help them ensure they find a responsible breeder who prioritises the health and welfare of the dogs we believe it is incredibly important that they use free tools such as the Puppy Contract.
“Good breeding practices and care can help ensure puppies and their parents have happy and healthy lives. Meanwhile, irresponsible breeding can lead to health and behavioural problems in puppies and stress and expenses for owners - and sadly, evidence suggests this is still all too common in Wales.”
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