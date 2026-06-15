The giant puppet will make his debut in St Davids on 19 June at 5.45pm. He appears in Cenarth and Newcastle Emlyn on 20 June, before journeying to Talgarreg and Llangrannog on 21 June. There’s a short break before he rejoins the celebrations in Goodwick on 25 June, and then onwards to Maenclochog on 26 June!