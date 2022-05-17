Rufus inspires posties to raise funds for Latch

A TEAM of posties have completed the Welsh three peaks challenge to raise money for a Welsh children’s cancer charity, who have supported “local boy Rufus” and his family.

Eight-year-old Rufus Palmer and his family, who live in Aberystwyth, were left devastated after Rufus had relapsed with Leukaemia, in November 2021, after finishing three and a half years of “gruelling treatment” only 18 months prior.

To thank children’s cancer charity Latch for the support they’ve provided for Rufus and his family, a team of Aberystwyth Royal Mail postmen decided to take on the Welsh three peaks fundraising challenge.

The team, which included Rob Crumpler, James Shields, Jamie Martin, Huw ‘Coach’ Griffiths, Rob Makaruk and Sion ‘Minty’ Jenkin, climbed Yr Wyddfa and Cader Idris, before being joined by their final team member, Thomas Kerton, and other colleagues to climb their final mountain Pen y Fan.

So far, they have managed to raise £1,210 for Latch, but are still hoping for further donations to come in.

Rosie Palmer, Rufus’ mum, said the family are “blown away by the kindness of Rob and his colleagues, who raised such an amazing amount of Latch with Rufus in mind”.

While Rufus received a bone marrow transplant in February, he is currently staying in hospital with an unknown ailment. Rosie Palmer, Rufus’ mum, said doctors are currently scanning his brain to look for a potential infection.

Rob Crumpler said the team left Aberystwyth at 4am on 15 May, arriving at their first mountain Yr Wyddfa at around 6am and taking the Pyg trail up.

Rob added: “Weather conditions were great until we got to the summit at approximately 7.47am, where it became very misty and we felt quite a drop in temperature.

“We arrived at Cader Idris around 10.50am and we started off very well until one of the group hurt their leg, around half way up. We carried on at a slower pace and made it to the summit and back down within two and a half hours.

“After a food stop and another stop to pick up some colleagues who wanted to join is for the last climb we started Pen y Fan around 5pm. We managed to get about half way up before the weather turned on us.

“As we got closer to the top visibility was reduced to around three metres and we got soaked from the rain, but we still managed to complete the climb in one hour and 55 minutes.

“We are all really happy with the amount we have raised, and there is still some money to collect so it will rise slightly.

“One member of the group, Thomas was unable to do all three mountains as he dislocated his knee in December, but he did join us for Pen y Fan and completed it.”

This is the second charity challenge the team have taken on. The first being a walk from New Quay to Aberystwyth, on 23 May 2021, to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.