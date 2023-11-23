A group of Tregaron rugby players who took on a gruelling challenge earlier this year have raised a massive £22,000 for two local causes.
In August, six players from Tregaron RFC – Geraint Jones, Geraint Rowlands, Dorian Pugh, Dewi Jones, Martyn Lloyd and Llyr Ebenezer, not only climbed Wales’ three highest peaks, but cycled to each location, before heading back to Tregaron to celebrate.
Their efforts and a charity night at the rugby club on their return raised a sum total of £22,220.
This massive sum has been split between two local causes. The Wales Air Ambulance and The Bronglais Chemotherapy Appeal, who have both received £11,110.
The money was handed over to the two causes at a special event at Tregaron Rugby Club earlier this month.
The six who completed the challenge said: “We would like to take this chance to say thank you to everyone who has supported us in any way.
“Without the support of out main sponsors, Clwb Rygbi Tregaron, Duoskip, NFU Tregaron and Aberaeron, Hefin Morgan Steel Framed Buildings, DAG Jones and Pencefen Feeds, we would not have been able to take on this challenge.
“Without the support of everyone else, we would not have been able to raise so much money for two very worth causes.
“Thank you all and see you in 2025.”
The ‘Beicio i daclo tri chopa Cymru’ started at 6am on Thursday, 17 August, conquering Snowdon in no time, the boys then cycled on to Cadair Idris, completing the climb before nightfall.
Next, they cycled the 100 miles to Pen y Fan in challenging conditions, with wind and rain making the ride all the more difficult.
The boys climbed Pen y Fan in ‘nightmare’ conditions, with wind 30mph winds and heavy rain at the summit.
When starting the last leg, the guys were determined that nothing was going to stop them from reaching the end even though knees, legs, shoulders (every part of their bodies) were extremely painful.
As they fought through the pain, their hearts were lifted, seeing supporters in the village of Llanfair Clydogau, Llanddewi Brefi and of course the crowd in Tregaron.
Speaking at the time of the challenge, Geraint Jones said: “It’s not every day that you get to share such an unbelievable experience with a bunch of amazing people that I have the privilege of calling friends, old and new!
“Thank you for letting me be a part of it and we have created memories that we will have for the rest of my life. Never in a million years did I think we could achieve what we did and all for worthy causes.”