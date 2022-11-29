“This event confirms all that went before: that Arthur Pell, an Old Rugbeian, introduced his school’s laws of football to Cambridge University, which was witnessed by the sporting Rowland Williams, who brought the game to Lampeter when he became Vice Principal at the College in 1850, and that the Rugby playing students of St. David’s College had to wait until other educational establishments in Wales took up the game before they could play competitive matches externally. This came when Llandovery College took up a game close enough to the Laws of Rugby Football that Lampeter College were prepared to challenge them to a match in 1866.