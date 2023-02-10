Runners will descend on Llanidloes later today to help support a local foodbank.
The Food Bank Run will incorporate a ‘mass food drop’ in aid of Llani Pantri.
The idea was created by Sarah Don of Fareham Running Club and has spread across the nation, with February becoming the month of the Food Bank Run.
The initial ideology was for the "running community to support the local community", by incorporating a fitness run with a visit and donation to a local food bank.
This idea has been embraced by local health and wellbeing group Llanidloes Sainte-Terrers, who have asked their members to get behind the venture.
The group, which was created during Covid, will see their members walk and run into Llanidloes from all corners of the parish, finishing at the Hanging Gardens between 10am and 2pm.
Food collection points have been set up in Llandinam, Trefeglwys, Carno, Caersws and Llangurig for anyone wishing to donate prior to Sunday, and within the Hanging Gardens for all donations on the day.
There are currently more food banks in the UK than McDonald's restaurants and Llani Pantri is part of this network providing essential food to those struggling locally.
This event is open to the whole community, not just runners, and locals are urged to visit the Hanging Gardens on Sunday to donate non-perishable items into the trolleys.
Representatives from Llani Pantri will be present to receive the donations, with the Hanging Gardens providing free hot drinks as part of their weekly Soup-er Sunday, where they provide a warm place for the community.
Llanidloes Sainte-Terrers have spread the word wider, with events happening across the country, to provide one big national act of kindness raising awareness for the amazing service our food banks provide.
Clare Bound, chair of trustees, would like to thank the group for organising this event.
"We are looking forward to welcoming and thanking all runners, walkers or crawlers on Saturday," she said.
"We are open every Thursday, 10.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 6.30pm. No referral needed, no judgement, completely confidential.
"Our amazing team of volunteers are there to help you."