Multiple mobile masts are going to come online this new year, giving increased mobile signal to rural communities across Montgomeryshire.
Six 4G mobile masts have come online this year in Llanidloes, Rhiwargor, Llanfyllin, Maengwynedd and Tregynon giving “significantly improved mobile connectivity” to the areas.
The works aim to improve critical communications systems for emergency services, whilst also providing improved commercial internet services.
Two more masts are ready to go live in Llangynog and Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant, whilst another three in Llanidloes, Ty'n-y-ffynon and Bettws Cedewain are due for imminent upgrades.
Montgomeryshire MS Russell George said he has been following the development work closely: “This programme is a vital investment in our local mobile infrastructure, delivering improved connectivity for mid-Wales
“These masts will provide the emergency services with the improved communication systems they need, while also enhancing mobile services for residents and businesses.
‘’I have been liaising with Building Digital UK and continue to work with them on the progression of these masts.
“Rural communities across Montgomeryshire deserve a strong reliable mobile connection.
‘’More masts will be coming online in 2025 and I look forward to meeting with the organisation in the new year.
“I will be providing further updates on the continued progression of this work.”
A mast in Staylittle has been ‘descoped’ for the ‘Extended Area Service’ (EAS) but will still offer commercial coverage through the Home Office’s agreement with mobile provider EE.
Meanwhile masts in Manafon, Lake Vyrnwy, Aberhosan and Hirnant are currently being considered for the ‘Shared Rural Network’ (SRN) programme.
Digital Building UK is an executive agency within the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, responsible for delivering broadband and mobile coverage to hard-to-reach places across the UK.
EE has been working with the Home Office to implement the new infrastructure as part of the UK government's new 4G ‘critical communications system’.