Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
Money matters are likely to be of a major as opposed to minor nature. Some financial luck is possible and although you may not receive a massive amount, news will speak of an increase in your regular income. Money received will allow you to put plans you’ve been considering for some time into action. Projects you are starting now are personal in nature so whatever others might think, you will go ahead.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
A joint matter is more problematic than either of you anticipated it would be. You haven’t been giving someone close the attention or understanding they deserve. If this is a new relationship, your partner will wonder whether they have upset you or are you just not interested? If this is not the message you want to give out, you need to reassure them they are a special part of your life.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
Circumstances will force you to put plans of a professional nature on hold. Your impatience is due to a desire to get things moving as quickly as possible. This enforced waiting period will prove in some way to be of benefit so try to curb any feelings of impetuosity. You are making progress in an important project and the satisfaction you were expecting to gain from this is starting to build.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
Amenities your community have always enjoyed will be suddenly closed down. Provision should have been made over a period of time to prepare for this eventuality. Your community will feel they have been treated badly and you will be joining everyone in fighting against this. Remain grounded to keep everything under control. A goal could slip away from you if you don’t keep a firm grip.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
A fresh set of circumstances will blow like a welcome breeze into your family affairs. A relative who has been awkward and whose attitude has not been particularly pleasant will want to make up for their recent bad behaviour. Relationships at home will be more harmonious and this should continue for some time. You will feel more in tune with your other half and pleased with the way things are going.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
It will feel as if you’re losing control of a certain area of your life but are you really ready to give in? Take a few deep breaths and prepare yourself to try again. Don’t give up. You may not realise how close you are to reaching your goal. Communication in a close relationship will either be excellent or the opposite could be the case when you just can’t seem to get on the same wavelength.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
Debts are mounting. Bills are being ignored. You cannot continue like this any longer and that’s why you may need to approach a financial organisation that can help. Having someone negotiate with creditors to shed interest and help you cope over time will feel like a huge relief. A spark of inspiration that began the month on a positive note will continue to burn nicely. You’re making good progress in work.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
If you want anything done and you could do it with some support, friends and workmates will have plenty of reasons as to why they can’t help you out. It isn’t as if you are asking for a lot but some people just don’t seem to want to make an effort to please you. You need to remember this in the future when they turn to you for assistance. If insomnia is making you irritable, establish a routine.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
Things can only get better. If anything seems to have stalled, this is only because it will take time to get your life in order and organised. Stay hopeful because everything is almost in place and it won’t be long before you receive the news you have been waiting for. Have you been holding back from revealing your feelings? Someone senses this now and they will persuade you to tell all.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
Not everything will go well in activities involving other people. It would be good if everyone agreed with your plans and ideas but this is not going to happen. You are a practical and sensible person and you know there will be some who will raise a few objections. Even so, you’re ready with contingency plans. If you have creative hands, nature walks will inspire your imagination.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
You are being reminded not to take on too many things for other people. You can’t keep trying to please others over yourself. If you are starting to feel weighed down by commitments it is time to delegate. Focus on your own needs for a change and be a little selfish in this. Those who care will stay around, others will find someone else to lean on. It’s a great time for new beginnings.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
Due to you having problems understanding some people, or because someone is being downright awkward, you will need to double check all plans made throughout the course of the week. Just one careless slip-up or misunderstanding could cause a lot of wasted time and money. A change of tactics will help you resolve a domestic issue.
