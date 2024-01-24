Aries (21 Mar - 20 Apr)
If you haven’t been giving routine responsibilities enough attention, you will be ready now to throw yourself back into your work. Even if you have fallen behind with certain chores, it won’t take long for you to get back on top of it all. People will offer to lend a helping hand but once you get stuck into a job, you will prefer to get on with it on your own. Take your partner out for a nice dinner on the weekend.
Taurus (21 Apr - 21 May)
You’re wondering whether you can really trust a friend or are they hiding something from you? Something makes you sense that everything is not right in some relationships. Ignore anyone who tells you it is pure imagination. You know you can rely on your intuition. It could be the person you are confiding in isn’t being honest themselves. Turn your attention later, to everyday chores.
Gemini (22 May - 21 Jun)
You did not expect to have so many options to choose from and many of these will be important to you. You can’t decide on a spin of a coin even though this would be the fastest way to do so. You really need to give some thought to issues that require a carefully considered decision. Get yourself out on the weekend. Are you single? Accept an invitation to meet up with friends.
Cancer (22 Jun - 23 Jul)
A friend or colleague has a few family-related problems. This will make them forgetful, vague and sometimes moody. Because you understand what they are going through, you will be sensitive when you are with them. Your innate kindness will come into play and they will be grateful. Fewer demands than expected will be made on you. This should enable you to make up lost ground.
Leo (24 Jul - 23 Aug)
The time has come to review your situation and this need is so strong that it will take priority over everything else. You might want to give some thought to areas of your life that have not been going as well as you had expected. If you prefer to do your thinking in peace and quiet, head for a favourite haunt of yours that guarantees peace and seclusion. You will feel more in control here.
Virgo (24 Aug - 23 Sep)
Responsibilities are increasing and you are starting to realise you have far too much to do. You might also acknowledge the fault is partly your own since you did accept some responsibilities even while knowing this would put you under a lot of pressure. You may not feel comfortable delegating tasks to others but it would be the most sensible solution. No one will want to see you drop with exhaustion.
Libra (24 Sep - 23 Oct)
You’re having to deal with someone who is very obstinate. You too can be stubborn when you feel strongly about something but they are ten times worse than you. There seems to be no movement whatsoever in their opinions. The best and only way to deal with this is to agree to disagree. Something interesting is going on at home and you will want to be kept up to date. Family life is about to improve.
Scorpio (24 Oct - 22 Nov)
Tension in the family is starting to get you down. Relatives can’t seem to agree on important matters and you find yourself in the middle of it all. Someone will look to you to speak up on their behalf. An older relative will accuse you and everyone else of being awkward. You can see an argument from both perspectives and it could be six of one and half a dozen of the other.
Sagittarius (23 Nov - 21 Dec)
You are restless and tired of the same old routines. There is no doubt about it, you could do with a change of occupation and situation. You won’t want to admit that you are getting upset and over-emotional far too easily these days. You are trying to stay calm and rational in heated debates but it’s hard to keep control of your emotions when you feel so strongly.
Capricorn (22 Dec - 20 Jan)
You like to plan ahead and to feel prepared and organised. Your aim is to be practical, calm and determined. You are all of these at the moment and much more. People feel they can come to you with their problems and you will have solutions. Workmates, neighbours and family find you helpful and supportive. A lucky break is likely in your career. Romance will be dull in comparison.
Aquarius (21 Jan - 19 Feb)
Commitments now put you at the centre of attention. You hadn’t planned it this way and you won’t feel at ease knowing you have everyone’s eyes on you. Even so, you don’t want to let anyone down and you will do your best to fulfil their expectations of you. Are you single? A relationship that ended a little too hastily has the chance to start up again if this is what you truly want.
Pisces (20 Feb - 20 Mar)
You’re doing your best to fulfil all obligations but are you spreading your energy too thinly? It’s hard to decide on what should be given priority but this is essential if you are to accomplish anything. Make a list and work through it systematically. Are you single? Romance will blossom on the weekend. You will have a lot in common with a stranger you get talking to at a party.
