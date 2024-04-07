PEOPLE are being asked to avoid a main road in Aberystwyth after a sink hole appeared outside the main entrance to Penglais school.
Dyfed-Powys Police is advising people to avoid the area as emergency services deal with the hole, with the road closed.
In a post to social media, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Please avoid the area.
Emergency services are dealing with a sinkhole on Waunfawr Road outside Penglais Comprehensive School.
"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."
Ceredigion's largest secondary school is closed on Monday due to an inset day.