North Wales Fire & Rescue Service is reminding the public that the controlled burning season has come to an end.
The service released the information on social media with a link to a Welsh Government document about burning grass and heather.
A service spokesperson said: “Remember – the controlled burning season is now over.
“The Code states that burning is allowed only between the 1st of October and the 31st of March in upland areas and between the 1st of November and the 15th of March elsewhere.”