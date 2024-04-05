A new round-the-clock phone service providing urgent mental health support has handled nearly 12,000 calls in its first year since launching in North Wales.
The NHS Wales 111 press 2 service launched in January 2023 for people with urgent mental health concerns for themselves or someone they know.
It offers quick access to a mental health professional, eliminating the need for a GP referral.
The dedicated staff at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board have handled about 1,000 calls each month on average since the launch.
Becky Baker, Head of Operations and Service Delivery said: “Since launching, this service has provided a great deal of vital support to people, helping them to quickly access the help they need whenever they need it.”