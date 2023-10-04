A Pwllheli teenager’s career is taking off thanks to an apprenticeship with Ryanair Engineering.
Former Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student Tomos Jones, 19, has landed a four-year-contract with the airline working at Stansted Airport, and is on his way to becoming a qualified aircraft maintenance engineer after being selected from more than 1,000 applicants.
Tomos, who is on a four-year contract with Ryanair, said: “The opportunity to earn while learning has been amazing, and I eagerly anticipate becoming a fully qualified aircraft maintenance engineer debt-free.”
He successfully completed the Level 3 Enhanced General Engineering course at the Hafan campus in his home town of Pwllheli. This included 16 topics, the Welsh Baccalaureate, Performing Engineering Operations workshop skills and 150 hours of practical work experience.
Tomos said the experience gained at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor helped him soar above the rest when it came to the selection process for Ryanair, and what appealed to him about the course “was the diverse blend of assessment methods”.
“I appreciated the opportunity to showcase my learning through a combination of exams, assignments, and practical work. The hands-on applications and assignments allowed me to demonstrate my understanding of engineering concepts in a more engaging and creative manner.
“Assignments were the primary mode of examination during the course, and I found them to be incredibly stimulating as an aspiring engineer.
“Unlike exams that have limited correct answers, assignments encourage creativity, enabling us to devise unique solutions to various problems. This approach nurtured our ability to think critically and analytically, preparing us for real-world engineering challenges.”
Tomos praised Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s tutors for their dedication.
Training programme co-ordinator for Ryanair Engineering Nadine Houghton said: “Tomos has made an excellent start to his apprenticeship after joining Ryanair in March this year. He has consistently scored high marks in his exams and has an excellent attitude towards learning.”
Emlyn Evans, program leader on the 14-16 schools provision and a tutor on the Level 3 general Engineering course at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor, said: “We wish Tomos all the best for the future and hope he comes back to the Hafan to talk about his experience after leaving college and going into the world of work.
“For any budding engineers who would like to follow in the footsteps of our past learners or who are not sure yet of the career path they wish to study within the engineering discipline, the General Engineering course is a great foundation to cement your engineering skill set.”