The sight of a former care home in Penparcau being demolished on Monday, 2 December, has been described as ‘a sad sight for the village’.
Councillor Carl Worrall said he was “gutted” to see the building being torn down to make way for an affordable housing development, but wished Wales & West Housing, who bought the former Bodlondeb care home, well for the future.
The 50-bed care home was closed by the county council in 2018 despite vociferous opposition from local residents and was put on the market with priority being given to buyers who intended to use the site for social care.
Its closure angered the community.
After failing to find a buyer, Ceredigion County Council put it back on the market with priority given to social housing use.
In a pre-planning consultation, Wales & West Housing said that it would aim to transform the site with “plans for quality, modern, energy-efficient homes that will help to meet the high demand for housing for local people of all ages in Aberystwyth.”
The scheme will see 18 homes built on the site with a mix of one, two and three bedroom homes.
A six bedroom house will also be built.
All the homes will be affordable.
An original scheme for the site would have seen 22 homes built, but concerns over access forced a layout change, documents outline.
The scheme includes a row of terraced houses at numbers 1 to 5 Hen Ysgol which would also be demolished.
In planning documents the housing association said the scheme “would result in the redevelopment of a site which is no longer in use for much needed affordable homes.”
“The site is considered to be an appropriate location for residential development, in a sustainable location located in close proximity to local services and facilities,” documents added.
Documents said the plan would “contribute towards achieving Ceredigion County Council’s ambitions to deliver 1,100 much needed affordable homes” in the county.
Cllr Worrall understands the need for social housing but fears for the future of the area’s elderly if care homes continue to close.
Looking on as Bodlondeb was demolished, he said he felt gutted because “people worked to save this building.
“It could have been kept, maybe not as a care home, but some other social centre.
“I hope the people who voted to get rid of Bodlondeb come and have a look at what they’ve done.
“Good luck to Wales and West.
“I know we need social housing, and it will benefit families in Ceredigion, but we’ll never forget our Bodlondeb.”
He praised the homes former caretaker Dai ‘Dogs’ Thomas.
“If I could fight half as good as he does... He was a caretaker here and he is always so worried about where our ageing community will go if we keep knocking our care homes down.”
In a video for the ‘Cambrian News’, he added: “As I say goodbye to Bodlondeb, I hope others stand up and support the other care homes because, who knows, theirs could be next.”