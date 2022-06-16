Sand art mural with sustainability message marks World Refill Day

Sand art depicting Welsh coastline appeared on a Ceredigion beach last week, with an important sustainability message to mark World Refill Day.

On World Refill Day, 15 June, Welsh artist Rachel Shiamh created an sand art mural, depicting a snapshot of the Welsh coast, on Penbryn beach, “inspiring the public to ‘leave no trace’ as they explore the Wales Coastal Path”.

Welsh artist Rachel Shiamh ( Refill ) ( Refill )

World Refill Day is a global campaign to prevent plastic pollution and help people live with less waste.

The artwork highlights the importance of enjoying Wales sustainably on World Refill Day and beyond - to help keep the environment, oceans and communities plastic-free for generations to come.

The Refill campaign, from environmental not-for-profit City to Sea, hopes to help people live with less plastic. The free Refill app maps out a global network of places to reduce, reuse and refill, including the exact locations of 600 water refill stations along the coastal path.

Natalie Fée, CEO and Founder of City to Sea commented: “This artwork is part of a world-wide campaign to inspire and empower people to live with less plastic by connecting them to places they can eat, drink and shop with less waste.

“The Refill Revolution is happening in Wales and we’re working with local businesses, tourist attractions and community groups to ensure it’s accessible to residents and visitors alike.

“There are few places more beautiful than the Welsh coast and few things more upsetting than seeing plastic pollution ruin such a beautiful place. Together we can and we will put an end to plastic pollution.”

By partnering with National Trust Cymru, who care for Penbryn Beach, Ceredigion Council and Wales Coast Path, City to Sea hopes to amplify its call for sustainability in Ceredigion and along the wider Welsh coast ahead of summer.

Rebecca Williams, Assistant Director at National Trust Cymru, said: “As custodians of 157 miles of the Welsh coast, we are proud to be supporting City to Sea, Wales Coast Path and Ceredigion Council in encouraging everyone to leave no trace when visiting — especially during the Path’s tenth anniversary year.

“To further support World Refill Day, 10 National Trust Cymru cafés have been added to the Refill App. And while we’ve been offering free water for several years, being listed on the App means visitors will be able to find free water at the click of a button — as well as receiving a 25p discount on hot drinks when bringing their own reusable cups.”

A work in progress. ( Refill ) ( Refill )

Councillor Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet member with responsibility for Regeneration and Economy, added: “Ceredigion County Council is proud of the success of the Wales Coast Path which has quickly established an international reputation over the last 10 years — attracting new visitors to the area, extending the season and contributing to the development of a sustainable visitor economy.

“It is also great to see businesses embracing the potential of the Path and contributing to its sustainable management through supporting voluntary initiatives such as Refill.”

Eve Nicholson, from the marketing team for Wales Coast Path, said: “As we come together to celebrate our tenth anniversary year, there has never been a better time to promote sustainability along the Path — in order to preserve this national treasure for another ten years and beyond.