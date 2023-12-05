SANTA Claus will make a visit to Penparcau later this week – with a special grotto set up in Min y Ddol so local children can come and meet Saint Nick.
Penparcau Football Club is hosting its first ever Santa’s Grotto and the club is encouraging people to come along.
The grotto will be open to children on Saturday, 9 December from 12pm until 3pm and again on Sunday, 10 December, between 12pm and 6pm.
The experience will include a chance to meet Santa Claus, a gift from the big man, a child’s meal of ether sausage, nuggets or a vegetarian option, a chance to write and post a letter in Santa’s magic mail box and a colouring competition.
Tickets to see Santa are £7 per child with all the profits going towards supporting the local football club.
Pre-booking is recommended and can be done so by visiting Penparcau FC’s Facebook page or contacting Stuart Bird on 07837221364.