HUNDREDS of people are expected at two protests on Saturday, calling for visitor centres to be kept open.
Protests have been organised at Coed y Brenin in Ganllwyd near Dolgellau and at Ynyslas as Natural Resources Wales considers their future along with Bwlch Nant yr Arian near Ponterwyd.
A protest at Nant yr Arian in the summer drew hundreds of people, demonstrating just how important these centres are to the local communities.
The organisers of the protest at Coed y Brenin on Saturday say they expect around 500 people there on Saturday, with the protest taking place at 2pm and cyclists gathering from midday for runs around the trails.
The protest at Ynyslas is also taking place from 2pm on Saturday.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “Wales has shown vision and leadership that has given rise to an industry that is now worth hundreds of millions of pounds to the British economy, namely downhill mountain biking.
“Because it can be said that this started at the magnificent Coed y Brenin centre, near Ganllwyd in Meirionnydd.
“If you haven't been there then I would encourage you to visit the place.
“It is a wonderful place, and it has grown in status and has a reputation that is internationally renowned. According to the Scottish Government, downhill mountain biking contributes up to £150 million to the country's economy.
“No similar assessment has been made here in Wales yet, but we can be sure that this sector contributes tens of millions of pounds to our economy in Wales.
“But the birthplace of this sector, the cradle of a sector, which continues to be a popular attraction, namely Coed y Brenin, is now under threat.
“When this report was written, there was uncertainty about the future of the visitor centres.
“Things have now changed, and the body, NRW, is looking to close the visitor centres at Coed y Brenin, Nant yr Arian and Ynyslas, to make savings of £1.2 million in this financial year.
“Although NRW is looking to close the visitor centres, the truth is that closing the visitor centres would have a detrimental impact on these places as visitor attractions and would affect the maintenance of the trails as well.
“Although we do not know what the financial value of downhill mountain biking is to the Welsh economy, an assessment has been made of the economic value of these centres to mid Wales, and they contribute up to £67 million to the region's economy.
“I understand that NRW is under significant financial pressure, but there are local, experienced, and informed groups that are willing to collaborate with the body to take these assets forward. The trouble is that a very tight timetable has been imposed on NRW, and the staff at the visitor centres will be made unemployed by April. And once this happens, and the centres close, then it will be more difficult to reopen them, and so time is very short.
“If we want to protect these pearls that attract so many people, and ensure that they continue to contribute tens of millions of pounds to the region's economy, then the Government must step in.
“The request that I have for the Cabinet Secretary, is for the Welsh Government to provide the necessary £1.2 million to NRW to maintain the centres for this year, and to give time for these companies to put together their business plans, and to be part of the tendering process, without the centres having to close.
“I am sure that you would agree that this would be a very small contribution to maintain such valuable attractions.”
The three centres are at risk of closure as Natural Resources Waleslooks to withdraw retail and catering from Ynyslas, Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin in a bid to plug a £13 million budget deficit.
In total 265 jobs have been put at risk of redundancy at Natural Resources Wales with 200 vacancies available.
At Ganllwyd, a local group, Caru Coed y Brenin, has offered to take over the running of the visitor centre.
Supporters of the centre in Ynyslas, who have been fighting its closure for nearly a year, plan a rally on Saturday, 5 October from 2pm and are encouraging all beach users to come along and show support.
Organisers say: "Please keep your diaries free and start planning your placards.
"Let's show NRW what this place means to us as a community."
In response, Prys Davies, Executive Director of Corporate Strategy and Development at NRW said: “There is no doubt that this is a significant and challenging time for us all at NRW.
“Public funding is exceptionally tight across the whole of the UK and we are having to look across all of our remit and critically review what we can and must continue to do, what we stop, and what we slow or do differently to fulfil our Corporate Plan ambitions. This is no different to any other public sector body at the moment.
“We fully understand the impact this is having on our colleagues, and appreciate all the time and effort they have invested in this process to date. They have continued to show the upmost professionalism and dedication to their roles during this challenging period, and we continue to provide support to those that have been directly or indirectly impacted.
“Throughout the process, we have made every effort to protect areas of work that have the most impact on nature, climate and pollution, as well as our statutory responsibilities.
“We are now reviewing the information received from Trade Unions following the consultation to fully understand the impacts of the decisions for our colleagues, our partners, stakeholders and our customers to determine if any changes are needed, whilst still meeting our cost savings target. Given the breadth of feedback, we have decided to take a bit of extra time to ensure we get it right and the NRW Board will make the decision later this Autumn.
“The outcome of the Case for Change will then be communicated to our colleagues, and we will share further information on any impact or changes to the services we deliver with our partners, stakeholders and our customers.”