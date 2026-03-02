An application to build 15 affordable houses in Trefor has been approved after councillors heard it would be unlawful to impose a Welsh language condition upon the development.
Trefor and Llanaelhaearn Community Council said it would only back plans for the housing estate on land adjacent to Llys yr Eifl if it was reserved for people “able to speak Welsh”, and wanted a condition included before approving Grŵp Cynefin’s bid to build 15 affordable homes.
Gwynedd’s planning committee heard on 2 March that planning officers found the application acceptable, and with 25 people with a five year connection to that area on the housing list, the development was needed.
Natural resources Wales wanted more information so an impact statement was sent, stating the development would have a minor visual impact on the character of the landscape and local receptors.
Recommending approval, planning officers said it was a logical extension of the village and met all requirements.
Speaking for the applicant, Gwyndaf Williams said the development would have a positive impact on the language and appeal to Welsh speakers in the area.
Local member Jina Gwyrfai said: “We have Bronze Age remains here. Can we ask for more information about this?
“Infrastructure, and the capacity of sewage pipes and surface water is another issue. Who will monitor this and ensure we won’t have any mess in the village?
“And what really is the demand? Can they say the houses will go to people from the surrounding four villages? Does the number of people on the housing list justify this housing development?
“And there is the social fabric of a Welsh speaking community. The language has been eroded in recent years and 15 houses can make a detrimental impact.
“On the other hand it could be positive and ensure our Merched y Wawr doesn’t decline any further. But we have Welsh speaking communities reducing year after year. Where is the policy to protect them?
“The community council calls on you to make the Welsh language a condition of letting these houses be built. If so they would support the application.”
Cllr Anne Lloyd-Jones said: “We have a statutory duty to provide housing for people in difficulty. There are 25 people on the list here and a proposal for 15 houses so I support that.”
Cllr Huw Llwyd Rowlands asked how planning officers had reached the conclusion it was not possible to add a language condition. Gareth Jones referred to Welsh Government planning guidance documents saying it would not meet the statutory tests for planning so it would be unlawful to do so.
Cllr Delyth Lloyd Griffiths wanted to ensure there was “a family in line for the six bedroom house as I would think only a small number of constituents would want such a large house”.
It was confirmed there was.
Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen recommended approval.
“I don’t want to break the law by refusing the application and I don’t want to see it won on appeal which would bring us more costs,” he said.
Nine voted in favour, with one against and one abstention.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.