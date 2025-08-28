Bala and Tywyn are set to get authentic Finnish saunas thanks to the work of two brothers.

Erannan and Antreas Bent are Finnish-Irish brothers who have launched the first Finnish sauna in Bala.

Having both started families, they wanted to share the sauna culture they had during their childhoods with their children.

Brothers Antreas and Erannan were born in Finland and grew up between Finland and Ireland. Photo: Niku-Naku ( Niku-Naku )

Erannan used his traditional boat building skills and architecture degree from the Centre for Alternative Technology to build a Finnish sauna which sits next to Llyn Tegid in Bala, and launched to the public on 25 August.

Erannan, 34, from Pennal, said: “As the sauna culture grows here, we felt it was important to bring our take on what we would expect from a Finnish sauna.

“The sauna culture was so important to us growing up - we were in saunas as soon as we could sit up.

“The Finnish etiquette and little things of how you heat a sauna makes the Finnish sauna experience - it’s something that has been passed down to us from our parents and grandparents.

“It’s so much more than steam on the rocks - its a ritual beginning in the changing room, washing down before you step in, sitting in there with family and friends and adding water to the rocks - the löyly.

“Fins also expect a level of comfort in the experience because of our cold winters - we have a heated changing room, fired to leave a nice dry space for your things, and a hot water tank built in so you can wash afterwards and get on with your day.”

To adhere to the law of the löyly, the sauna has to be made to create the perfect relationship between the height of the seats, headroom, and layout to the heat to ensure the steam spreads evenly for a “whole body embrace”.

The business name Niku-Naku - a playful term for ‘naked’ or ‘stripped back’ - is the boys giving the Finnish sauna culture to north Wales.

Steamers can now enjoy the löyly - the steam that rises from the hot rocks, a word also used to describe the entire experience - under the watchful eye of the Saunatonttu, the sauna spirit living amongst the rocks that has become their logo, designed by Ceinws artist Jonathan Groß.