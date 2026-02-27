Three volunteers from Aberystwyth University have become the first in Wales to qualify as St John Ambulance Cymru Event Responders.
Charlotte Johnson, Poppy Willis and Harry Marsh have completed the new Event Responder skill level, a role introduced to ensure the organisation meets updated national guidance and continues to deliver the highest standards of care at events across Wales. The achievement marks months of additional training, assessments and determination.
Charlotte, who has been part of the St John family since the age of five, said: “I joined St John as a Badger because I decided when I was four that I wanted to be a doctor.”
After progressing through Badgers and Cadets, earning her Super Badger Award and Grand Prior Award, Charlotte rejoined while studying at university in 2023. When the opportunity to become an Event Responder arose, she knew she wanted to take it on.
“It was a really proud moment getting those role bars,” she said.
The new qualification requires volunteers to expand their clinical knowledge, complete specialist modules and pass a comprehensive assessment.
For Harry, who joined just over a year ago, the leap forward was significant.
“There were a lot of new skills to learn,” he explained, “so, I’m just excited to have that new knowledge.
“I’ve already had some friends from other divisions asking what the assessment was like and how scary it was. I’ve just tried to be honest. It’s daunting, and it’s all new. It’s really just a case of giving it a go.”
The Event Responder role has been introduced in response to updated national guidance and is designed to enhance clinical capability across duties.
Poppy, who believes the impact on patient care will be significant, said: “I think it’s going to improve the care that we can provide massively. Everyone on duty is going to have a higher skill level and be able to do more things to treat patients and have more knowledge surrounding that. And that can only be a good thing.”
One of the most valuable elements of the programme for the trio was its stronger emphasis on mental health and safeguarding.
Charlotte said: “It was good that there was more emphasis put on mental health awareness and risk management. To have proper training led by mental health professionals on what to do if you come across a patient with mental health needs, which more and more often we are, I think that was a really good thing.”
Poppy added: “The programme is so varied, with so many different things, it’s always going to be helpful no matter what type of patient you’re treating.
“We did a 10-second triage, major incident simulation and violence and aggression training. It’s good to know you have those skills if you ever come across things like that.”
For all three, qualifying as Event Responders is about more than a new badge.
St John Ambulance Cymru provides lifesaving support at events across Wales and delivers first aid training to people of all ages. To get involved, book training, or find out more visit www.sjacymru.org.uk.
