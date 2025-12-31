A shopper has been hit with a £60 parking fine for visiting B&M during their early Christmas opening hours.
An unsuspecting customer took advantage of the earlier opening hours at B&M’s store in Parc y Llyn Retail Park in Aberystwyth the week before Christmas.
The store usually opens from 8am, but that week opened from 7am to help customers prepare for the busy holiday week.
However the car park didn’t follow suit, fining customers who used the retail park car park before the official opening time of 8am.
The customer, who did not want to be named but who is a local vicar, said: “What is not made clear is that no vehicles are allowed to park before 8am.
“The restriction is not clearly displayed and none of the signs are illuminated in hours of darkness.
“The store had informed UK Parking Control of the change in opening hours; however they have taken no notice and continued to enforce the 8am time limit!
“There were dozens of cars parked at B&M at this time, so suspect they have all received a £60 parking ticket.”
The vicar parked and used the B&M store for 16 minutes at 07:24, receiving a fine notice four days later.
The fine will rise to £100 if not paid within 14 days.
The vicar added: “I was told by a staff member that B&M stores are fully aware of this issue, but have continued to advertise the 7am opening times without making customers aware that they cannot park at the store until 8am.
“Equally, I'm told that Parking Control UK have been notified of the change in opening hours to 7am, but continue to enforce the 8am time restriction.
“A lot of customers are shopping at B and M at the early opening times in the week before Christmas, so a lot of people will be getting a ticket!”
The vicar was equally baffled by the Snap Fitness gym at the same retail park, which advertises 24-hour access.
The vicar has appealed the fine with UK Parking Control and awaits a response.
Responding to the vicar’s complaint, a spokesperson from B&M described it as “unfortunate” that the restrictions needed to be imposed “due to non-B&M customers using the car park” or whilst shopping at other retailers.
They said that B&M “have no direct control over these penalty notices, adding: “I do hope that this incident does not deter you from shopping with B&M in the future and we look forward to seeing you in one of our stores.”
B&M and UK Parking Control have been contacted for comment.
