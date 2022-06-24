Scam Awareness Fortnight highlights dangers of fraud

Ceredigion Citizens Advice are joining forces with Dyfed Powys Police to highlight the dangers of fraud during Scam Awareness Fortnight.

Last year (March 2021 to April 2022) a total of 4,362 scam cases were reported to Dyfed Powys Police.

“Fraud comes in different shapes and sizes and can affect anyone,” said fraud safeguarding officer Rebecca Jones.

“These scams are forever developing – you can be scrolling through Facebook, looking at fake websites, receiving emails or telephone calls. Anyone can fall for it. But the effects can be devastating. One victim told us that being scammed was a worse experience than being burgled.”

Scams vary from fake loan offers to so-called “courier frauds” where unsuspecting victims are cajoled into handing over cash to a caller purporting to be an official.

One particularly nasty scam is the “romance fraud” where victims are groomed online over a period of time and then duped into sending cash. They think they are romantically involved with the fraudster and refuse to believe that they are being lied to.

“People who have been scammed are embarrassed and don’t want to admit they have been duped,” said Rebecca.