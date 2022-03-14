Scholarships offered to 20 students fleeing Ukraine conflict

A UNIVERSITY which has a campus in Lampeter has offered scholarships to refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David said it “expressed its deep sadness by the invasion of Ukraine by the military forces of the Russian Federation, as well as its shock in witnessing the devastation and deprivation the war has caused to the citizens of Ukraine”.

A university spokesperson said: “As an international academic community, the University welcomes students and staff from all over the world and has active links with countries across the globe, including our collaborative partnership with Alfred Nobel University in Dnipro, Ukraine, whose students and staff remain at the forefront of our thoughts.

“We are committed to supporting our staff and students at this challenging time, particularly those who have been affected by this invasion.

“We have written to our students and staff to remind them of the range of services that we offer and have invited them to contact our support services should they need help.

“The university believes that enabling students who have been displaced by war to continue with their education is a step towards offering refuge at this perilous time for Ukraine.

“UWTSD has therefore announced that it is to offer 20 scholarships to students from Ukraine who have fled.”

The scholarships will enable students from Ukraine to study the postgraduate award in Global Citizenship and Sustainable Leadership.

The University is currently working with the authorities to facilitate the process.

Professor Medwin Hughes, UWTSD Vice-Chancellor said: “It is important for organisations in the UK to demonstrate their support of Ukraine at such a difficult and perilous time for their country.

“Wales, as a Nation of Sanctuary, leads the way in welcoming people who are in need.