A grassroots Ceredigion charity that provides play, learning and community opportunities for people across the county has welcomed a £500 donation, thanks to a social worker and a national charity initiative run by drug, alcohol and DNA testing laboratory, AlphaBiolabs.
RAY Ceredigion in Aberaeron, was chosen to receive the donation as part of AlphaBiolabs’ Giving Back campaign.
Every two months, AlphaBiolabs enters family law and social work professionals who use its testing services into a draw, with the winner nominating a charity to receive a £500 donation.
Marie Cook, a Social Worker at Ceredigion County Council, was randomly selected in the company’s latest draw and chose to support RAY Ceredigion.
The charity delivers a wide range of weekly, person-centred activities to improve the health and wellbeing of people of all ages and abilities, especially those who may be vulnerable or disadvantaged. Its offering includes everything from play sessions, family-centred drop-ins, and youth clubs to tailored programmes, including a dementia support group, and access to training courses.
Marie said: “RAY Ceredigion supports people of all ages across the community, running many sessions and events each week. I’m pleased to support their work with this donation via AlphaBiolabs.”
Gill Byrne, Executive Officer at RAY Ceredigion, said: “We’re very grateful to Marie and AlphaBiolabs for recognising what we do in this practical way. As a small grassroots charity, every contribution makes a real difference, and helps us to continue providing vital play, learning and community opportunities for people across Ceredigion.”
Rachel Davenport, Director at AlphaBiolabs, said: “We know how vital local charities are in strengthening communities and providing support where it’s needed most. Through our Giving Back campaign, we’re proud to play a small part in enabling organisations like RAY Ceredigion to continue their valuable work.”
