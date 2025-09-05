An Aberystwyth-based music festival looks set to return next year.
Big Tribute Festival organiser Steve Pickup and his wife Laura have released a statement on social media thanking everyone for making this year’s festival a success, and looking ahead to the future.
The statement reads: “It’s hard to put into words just how special this year’s Big Tribute Festival was. From the very first tent peg going in, to the final song on Sunday, Lovesgrove was alive with music, sunshine and dancing.
“We want to say the biggest thank you to absolutely everyone who made it possible.”
They include “the amazing acts across the Main Stage, the Other Stage and the Little Rockers tent who gave us world-class performances all weekend, incredible food stalls and vendors, who kept everyone fuelled and happy, brilliant staff, security, volunteers and St John’s for keeping things running smoothly and safely”.
The post also thanks “the Big Tribute faithful” festival-goers “who filled the fields with joy, singing and energy. You truly made it one of the best Big Tributes yet.
“We even have to thank the weather gods for three days of wall-to-wall sunshine. What a gift!
“But, as ever, our deepest gratitude goes to our core crew. You are the heart of this festival. Every year you give up your holidays, your energy, your skills and pour your friendship and hard work into making The Big Tribute happen.
“From the long days of setup, to working tirelessly all weekend so that others can have the time of their lives, we simply couldn’t do this without you. We are beyond grateful.
“The Big Tribute has always been about community, about family and about celebrating together. And this year reminded us more than ever why we do it. From the bottom of our hearts: thank you. Until next year…”
