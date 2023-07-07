A Ceredigion village primary school has received a glowing report following a visit by inspectors.
Estyn inspectors visited Ysgol Pontrhydfendigaid in May, with the report released in July.
Giving the school the thumbs up, inspectors said it was “a wonderful school with a happy, caring and welcoming ethos where the well-being of all pupils is a clear priority.”
An inspection report into the Welsh-language primary school, which has around 70 pupils, found that “pupils make a significant contribution to the pleasant, hard-working ethos that is characteristic of the school and take pride in their school and community.”
“They are well behaved and treat others with natural courtesy and respect,” inspectors added.
“The school has a robust culture of safeguarding and, as a result, pupils feel safe during their work and play and enjoy their time at the school.”
The inspector’s report said that “Ysgol Pontrhydfendigaid focuses clearly on ensuring the best possible standards of well-being for all pupils.”
“Teachers work together productively to develop an interesting curriculum, with a range and depth of meaningful experiences.
“All staff have a caring and productive working relationship with pupils.
“The headteacher leads the school highly effectively, and has a clear and robust vision for the school.
“This vision focuses on ensuring the well-being of pupils and providing them with the best possible learning experiences.
“Pupils take pride in their school and their community and enjoy their time at the school.”
Inspectors added that “the school is the focal point of its community and takes full advantage of opportunities to hold activities in the village and further afield.”
“A strong emphasis is placed on developing effective partnerships with parents and the wider community and the school does this well,” the report added.
Estyn gave two recommendations for the school, asking them to “ensure that staff feedback identifies the next steps in pupils’ learning effectively” and “improve opportunities for pupils to use their numeracy skills in full in their work across the curriculum.”
The school will draw up a plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.