Dr Ardiana Gjini, Executive Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Vaping among young people is a growing public health concern, and schools have been clear that they need support in addressing it. This project has allowed us to engage directly with pupils in a way that is both honest and impactful, helping them understand the real risks associated with nicotine use. By working collaboratively with our schools and partners, we are taking important steps to protect the health and wellbeing of young people across Carmarthenshire.”