A project is aiming to tackle the issue of secondary school children vaping.
The joint initiative between the Carmarthenshire’s secondary schools, Hywel Dda University Health Board and theatre company Performance in Education (PIE) has helped raise awareness of the growing issue of vaping among young people.
The project was developed in response to increasing concerns from schools about the rise in vaping, including among younger year groups. It also complements ongoing work with local retailers around underage sales and responsible trading.
Funding for the initiative was secured from Hywel Dda University Health Board following agreement through the Carmarthenshire Prevention Group and was jointly supported by the local Public Health Team and the three Carmarthenshire clusters.
This enabled the commissioning of PIE to deliver a series of performances across the county in late November 2025. All 12 comprehensive schools were invited to participate, with 11 schools taking part in the programme.
PIE delivered a bespoke, interactive performance designed specifically to address the risks associated with vaping and nicotine use. The production explored the health impacts, social pressures and potential consequences of vaping in a format that was modern, engaging and relatable for young audiences.
Welsh-speaking actors were also provided to ensure that performances in Welsh-medium schools were delivered in the Welsh language, making the sessions fully accessible to all pupils.
The evaluation report highlighted strong engagement levels during performances, with pupils responding particularly well to the interactive elements and open discussions. Schools noted that the sessions supported their wider health and wellbeing curriculum and helped stimulate meaningful conversations about vaping.
Dr Ardiana Gjini, Executive Director of Public Health at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Vaping among young people is a growing public health concern, and schools have been clear that they need support in addressing it. This project has allowed us to engage directly with pupils in a way that is both honest and impactful, helping them understand the real risks associated with nicotine use. By working collaboratively with our schools and partners, we are taking important steps to protect the health and wellbeing of young people across Carmarthenshire.”
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member Cabinet member with responsibility for Business and consumer affairs, Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, said: “We have seen a worrying increase in vaping amongst young people, including pupils in lower year groups. This project was about being proactive by providing clear, age-appropriate information in a way that genuinely resonates with young people.
"By working in partnership with our schools, Hywel Dda University Health Board and Performance in Education, we’ve been able to deliver a powerful message about the risks of nicotine addiction and the wider impacts of vaping.”
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