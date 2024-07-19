A TYWYN school has raised more than £5,000 for Aberdyfi RNLI.
Pupils from Ysgol Penbryn raised a total of £5,172.77 by completing a sponsored walk.
Stormy Stan and Paul from Aberdyfi RNLI visited the school to collect the cheque and say thank you.
