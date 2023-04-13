Recent years have seen science lead the way in getting our lives back to normal! Now, the UK’s favourite science team are back and more explosive than ever!
Join the super talented presenters of the Ministry of Science Live as they dive deep into the world of science and look at how science has shaped the modern world we live in...with a few loud bangs along the way!
They’ll take an anarchic approach to science communication whilst looking at the scientists engineers and inventors who have shaped the modern world that we live in!
Expect 20ft liquid nitrogen clouds, exploding oxygen and hydrogen balloons, fire tornados, hydrogen bottle rockets, ignited methane and even a self-built hovercraft!
See the Ministry of Science Live – Saved the World 2023 at Aberystwyth Arts Centre next Sunday, 23 April, at 1pm and 4.30pm. Recommended for 6-12 year olds.