Scientists gather in Aber to talk TB

LEADING scientists have gathered in Aberystwyth to discuss the latest developments in the fight against tuberculosis (TB).

The conference, hosted by the Centre of Excellence for Bovine TB at Aberystwyth University, attracted over 100 scientists from across the UK.

The academics are all members of the Acid Fast Club, which was formed in 1954 by scientists at the National Institute for Medical Research.

It has become the main UK mycobacterial research society and meets twice a year to discuss all aspects of research in the field.

It is now one of the main forums to discuss human and bovine TB.

Professor Glyn Hewinson and Dr Bernardo Villarreal-Ramos organised the Aberystwyth conference.

In the opening address of the conference, Professor Hewinson gave an overview of bovine tuberculosis in Wales and the work of the Sêr Cymru Centre of Excellence for Bovine TB at the University.

Speaking about the importance of the conference, Professor Hewinson said: “It was a pleasure to welcome all the experts here to Aberystwyth. We all know about the severe impact of TB on our communities: collaboration is vital as we seek the best way forward to eradicate it.