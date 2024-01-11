Ahead of his research trip to the Antarctic on the RRS Sir David Attenborough, Dr Bortolotto from the Department of Life Sciences at Aberystwyth University said: “Understanding the changes in these oceans, including the warming of specific regions, is a vital part of giving policy makers the tools to limit and mitigate the climate crisis. Seals are precious and beautiful creatures and it’s a privilege to work with them. They are like a special, crack research team - reaching places that even our most advanced technology cannot.