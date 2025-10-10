Members of a Gwynedd search and rescue service have been praised for their work.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts MP visited the HM Coastguard Search and Rescue base at Dinas Dinlle to meet members of the team and express her gratitude for their vital work across north Wales and beyond.
Mrs Saville Roberts toured the facilities at Caernarfon Airport, where the base is located, and spoke with crew members from Bristow Helicopters Ltd, who operate the service on behalf of the coastguard.
She praised the dedication and professionalism of the team, who provide life-saving support in some of the most challenging conditions across the sea, coastal and mountainous regions.
The Dinas Dinlle base is one of 10 strategically located coastguard helicopter bases across the UK.
HM Coastguard operates under the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), part of the Department for Transport.
Following the visit, the MP said: “The work carried out by HM Coastguard here at Dinas Dinlle is nothing short of heroic.
“These crews respond to emergencies at sea, on cliffs, and in remote inland areas, often in treacherous weather and terrain.
“Their commitment to saving lives is a source of pride for our communities in north Wales and every call-out is a reminder of the trust placed in the service.
“As we face increasingly unpredictable weather and growing visitor numbers, it is essential that our SAR services are properly resourced and supported.
“In Gwynedd, we are fortunate to have some of the most stunning yet demanding landscapes in the UK. From the rugged coastline to the peaks of Eryri, the SAR team based at Dinas Dinlle are a lifeline for residents and visitors alike.
“Their swift and skilled response to emergencies saves lives and brings reassurance to our communities.
“I am deeply grateful for their service and proud to support their work.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.