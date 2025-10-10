A Pwllheli woman who sent a death threat message has been fined by magistrates and ordered to undertake alcohol treatment.
Alison Wright, of 8 Ala Uchaf, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 6 October.
The 45-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to sending a “message that conveyed a threat of death” at Pwllheli on 16 December last year.
Magistrates fined Wright £200 and handed her a community order to include six months of alcohol treatment and up to 20 days of rehabilitation activities.
She was also made the subject of a restraining order and must pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.