The search continues for a man reported to have entered a river two days before Christmas.
The man, who has not been named, is believed to have entered the Mawddach near Dolgellau on Friday, 23 December.
Emergency services attended the scene and have been looking for the man ever since.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “There will continue to be a police presence in the area as further specialist searches by the Northwest Underwater Search Team continue.”
When reports of a man entering the water were first received, motorists were advised to avoid the Ganllwyd area along the A470 and a large presence of police, fire and mountain rescue teams was seen near Llanelltyd bridge.
A specialist marine unit searched the Mawddach on Christmas Eve and emergency services spent the night searching along the Mawddach river from Ganllwyd, down to Llanelltyd and further along the estuary.
On Christmas Eve, Llanfachreth county councillor Delyth Lloyd Griffiths gave an update on the situation then. She said: “A specialist marine unit has been here looking in the water for a number of hours this morning (Saturday).
“They were assisted also by the local mountain rescue, of which many of the members were very, very local people.
“We were very happy we were able to help the police and the services with the help of local information.
“Some farmers have also been giving information about the water and the area.”
Speaking about the conditions then, she added: “It’s very cold. It’s not the time of the year to be going into the water.
“The water was quite high.”
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was also in attendance at the scene, but did not give any more information to the nature of the incident.