The search for a possible missing diver has moved on land, police have confirmed.
A sea search yesterday has been stood down, but teams of police are looking on land following reports of a possible missing diver of the Llŷn peninsula.
As well as North Wales Police, the coastguard and lifeboat teams rushed to the area, off Porth Ysgaden, when the report was made just after 1pm on Thursday, 29 November.
Teams stood down just after midnight but the police said they were continuing to help search on land.