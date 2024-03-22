AN appeal has been launched for people of Ceredigion to nominate the county’s volunteers for a special award.
The Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations (CAVO) has launched the Ceredigion Volunteer Awards 2024 to recognise the diverse organisations and individuals who altruistically contribute their time and expertise to enhance the well-being of individuals and communities in the county.
CAVO’s Chief Officer Hazel Lloyd Lubran, said: “So many people have given so much that truly has made that difference to our communities, we thank you all! The Ceredigion Volunteer Awards provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on a number of exceptional individuals and groups who have gone above and beyond.”
Nicola King Aberporth Hall – winner of the Team award 2023, said: “We are so fortunate to have a fantastic team of volunteers, who ensure services, events and activities run in Aberporth. “I would recommend all volunteers are nominated and get the recognition and appreciation they deserve for their passion and commitment to our community.’
Get your nominations in by the 1 May 2024 via CAVO’s website (www.cavo.org.uk) or contact CAVO, with winners announced in June.
There are six award categories from outstanding achievement; team; young person; trustee; coordinator and a special 40 year service award.