The volunteer will be responsible for recruiting and managing a visits team of volunteers to assist with presentations and to create a welcoming environment for visitors. The successful candidate will learn new skills, gain valuable experience and the satisfaction of giving back to the community. This is a rare opportunity to have fun, meet new people and join a motivated and enthusiastic team who are making a difference. Anyone interested can find out more at volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/lifeboat-visits-officer---barmouth-522647.html