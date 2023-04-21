A search has been launched for a new lifesaver to join Barmouth RNLI.
The RNLI is looking for a new lifeboat visits officer to join its lifesaving team at Barmouth, and the successful candidate will have an important role to play in saving the lives of people of all age groups.
The role will involve promoting the work of the lifeboat station to the local community and visitors, helping to raise vital funds and save lives at sea by sharing key water safety messages. Responsibilities will include encouraging local schools, youth and adult organisations and visitors to the lifeboat station so that they can learn about the local lifeboat and the wider RNLI.
The volunteer will be responsible for recruiting and managing a visits team of volunteers to assist with presentations and to create a welcoming environment for visitors. The successful candidate will learn new skills, gain valuable experience and the satisfaction of giving back to the community. This is a rare opportunity to have fun, meet new people and join a motivated and enthusiastic team who are making a difference. Anyone interested can find out more at volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/lifeboat-visits-officer---barmouth-522647.html